 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Minister Suresh Gopi directs timely fertilizer distribution to farmers

Published - November 19, 2024 09:15 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism Suresh Gopi has directed Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) and fertilizer distributors to ensure that fertilizers are made available to farmers on time. The directive was issued during a meeting with the representatives of various farmers’ organisations from Ernakulam to Kasaragod and fertilizer distributors, along with FACT officials.

The meeting was held at the residence of filmmaker and organic farmer Sathyan Anthikad in Thrissur on Tuesday. The Minister emphasised that timely availability is crucial. He instructed that fertilizers should be provided promptly and in the required quantities to farmers.

Distributors also highlighted the delays in fertilizer distribution from FACT. In response, FACT’s director Anupam Mitra assured that the delay would be addressed.

Published - November 19, 2024 09:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.