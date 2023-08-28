ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister stresses importance of skilled manpower in building new India

August 28, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Appointment letters given to 25 selected candidates at eighth phase of Rozgar Mela at CRPF Group Centre at Pallippuram

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries L. Murugan has underlined the need for skilled manpower in the mission to build a new India.

The Minister who was the chief guest at the eighth phase of the Rozgar Mela held at the CRPF Group Centre at Pallippuram near here on Monday called on the new recuits to take up the responsibility of leading the nation.

He said the younger generation in the country was spearheading the advancements in various spheres, including the Chandrayaan-3 mission, PM Gati Shakti and start-up initiatives. Mr. Murugan handed over appointment letters to 25 selected candidates at the event.

In the eighth phase of the Rozgar mela, 1,203 people were recruited across Kerala for the posts of sub-inspector and constable in forces such as CRPF, BSF, SSB, ITBP, CISF, and Assam Rifles. CRPF Pallippuram Group Centre DIG Vinod Karthik, Commandant Rajesh Yadav, Deputy Commandant Santosh Kumar, and others were present.

