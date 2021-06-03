Union Minister slams LDF, UDF

‘Both the Fronts have made the State Assembly an ‘anti-Modi’ political platform’

On Thursday, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said the ruling front and the Opposition had rendered the Kerala Legislative Assembly an ‘anti-Modi’ political platform.

He said the LDF and UDF had unanimously adopted a resolution decrying the Lakshadweep Administrator’s efforts to usher in development. They later passed a declaration holding the Centre responsible for the vaccine scarcity in Kerala. Both the fronts had spread the lie that the Centre painted saffron on coconut palms on the island.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had promised free and universal vaccination and said the State would procure the necessary dosages independently. Mr. Vijayan walked back on both pledges. To cover up the government’s shortfalls, the Chief Minister moved a resolution in the Assembly asking the Centre to float a global tender for vaccines.

Confusion

The government’s promise of free vaccination had prevented the private health sector from procuring vaccines to cater to the needs of the people. The State’s bid to standardise the cost of COVID-19 medicine and equipment has sowed confusion.

He said the attack on the Centre was to appease certain sections.