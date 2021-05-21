Union Minister slams LDF govt. for ignoring Soumya’s family

CM says BJP had attempted to hijack the tragedy for political purpose

Union Minister of State for External Affairs K. Muralidharan on Friday slammed the State government for “disregarding” the plight of the sorrowing family of Hamas rocket attack victim Soumya Santosh.

Shrapnel from a Hamas rocket had struck down the home nurse at her workplace in the coastal city of Ashkelon bordering Gaza last week.

Mr. Muralidharan had called on Soumya’s family at her ancestral home at Keerithodu in Idukki. He spend time with Soumya’s husband Santosh and her son Adoni.

Mr. Muralidharan told the family that he had come as the emissary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country shared their grief. The Central government had expedited the transfer of Soumya’s mortal remains from Israel to India.

Mr. Muralidharan said the president of Israel had talked to the bereaved family over phone. Israel consul general had visited Soumya’s home and expressed the country’s solidarity with the family.

In contrast, the Kerala government had shunned Soumya’s family. No State government representative had visited them or offered their sympathies.

Mr. Muralidharan said the scarcity of employment opportunities in Kerala had forced persons like Soumya to cross the seas and work in conflict zones. Kerala government had a moral obligation to compensate the family and succour Soumya’s son. BJP Idukki district president K.S. Aji had accompanied Mr. Muralidharan.

BJP State president K. Surendran said the Pinarayi Vijayan government had turned its back on Soumya’s family to appease jihadists and extremists. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) followed suit. He said no State government representative had turned up to receive Soumya’s body at the airport.

When pressed for a reaction, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government was with Soumya’s family. The BJP had attempted to hijack Soumya’s death to berate the government. Such ploys would not impress the people.

Mr. Vijayan said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had consistently batted for self-governance for the people of Palestine. The Modi government at the Centre has not dismissed Palestine’s claim to self-rule. It has not condemned any Palestine group. The Centre had merely asked both sides to maintain peace.