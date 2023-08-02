Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to Inaugurate Vaidyaratnam Mentor’s Day

August 02, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Thrissur

Union Minister for Ayush, Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate Mentor’s Day of Vaidyaratnam Group at Thaikkattussery, near Thrissur, on August 5, Saturday. The Mentor’s Day is observed to commemorate the contributions of the late Ashtavaidyan E.T. Narayanan Mooss, former chairman of the group.

Union Minister of State for External and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan and Minister for Revenue and Housing K. Rajan will attend the event. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will release the books Dharmasagaram and Ayurjyothi.

The function will be marked by bestowing awards to persons known for making exceptional contributions to their chosen fields of vocation.

Minister Muraleedharan will launch the new logo of Vaidyaratnam hospital and present the Atmamitra Media Award. Minister K. Rajan will present the Atmamitra Arts Award and receive the land documents for Govt. Health Center donated by Vaidyaratnam Group. Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, will present the academic awards.

Venu Rajamony, Officer on Special Duty (External Co-operation), Government of Kerala, will deliver the commemorative speech. Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University Health Sciences, will deliver the keynote address.

A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare, will deliver the special address at the event. T.N. Prathapan, MP; District Collector Krishna Teja, and Thrissur Corporation Mayor M.K. Varghese will participate in the function. Dr. Sreekumar T.D., Director of Ayurveda Medical Education, and corporation division councillor C.P. Pauly will be felicitated at the event.

‘Grihastam’, the CSR initiative of the Vaidyaratnam Group, will be launched by Sathy Narayanan Mooss of the group. The first Atmamitra Arts Award will be presented to Kalamandalam Rama Chakyar and Atmamitra Media Award to Mathrubhumi Health Magazine at the event.

Ashtavaidyan Dr. E.T. Yadu Narayana Mooss, executive director of Vaidyaratnam Group, will welcome the gathering and the presidential address will be by Ashtavaidyan Dr. E.T. Neelakandhan Mooss, managing director of Vaidyaratnam Group. Ashtavaidyan Dr. E.T. Krishnan Moos, executive director of Vaidyaratnam Group, will conduct the vote of thanks.

