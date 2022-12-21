Union Minister promises special trains for Malabar

December 21, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

Keralites planning to visit their home State from prominent cities in India finding it difficult to get reserved train tickets, says Kozhikode MP

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has promised to consider the demand for special trains for north Kerala to handle rush of passengers during the Christmas-New Year season.

M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, said in a release on Wednesday that he was informed of it during an interaction with the Minister recently. Mr. Raghavan said Keralites planning to visit their home State from Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and New Delhi were finding it difficult to get reserved train tickets. Air fare is beyond the reach of common people. The MP said he visited the Minister with a demand to have more trains from important cities in the country to Malabar in this context.

He has also sought another special train from Thiruvananthapuram to north Kerala. Mr. Raghavan said though he had raised the demand with the Manager, Southern Railway, in August and earlier this month, it did not yield any results.

