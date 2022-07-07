Union Minister promises help for farming sector

Pathanamthitta asked to prepare a plan for fund allotment

The Union government will help in developing the farming sector in Pathanamthitta, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje has said. Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, the Minister said the government would allot funds if a plan was prepared for the development of the district's agricultural sector. The district administration should take the initiative for it.

Rambutan production

Noting that the district had immense potential in the production of rambutan, the Minister said the region lacked adequate warehousing facility to stock the fruit. “There is a huge demand for the fruit in the overseas market. But we lack adequate infrastructure to tap its export potential,” she said.

She also accused Kerala of not cooperating with the schemes of the Union government and said the State was yet to submit a project report for the development of its agriculture sector. The Minister also attended a meeting of the beneficiaries of the various Central government schemes at Kaviyoor during the day. BJP State president K. Surendran was present.