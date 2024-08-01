Union Minister promises assistance to State

Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fishing, Animal Husbandry and Fishing George Kurian promised all assistance of the Central government to the State. Speaking to the media after visiting the landslide-affected sites at Chooralmala on Wednesday Mr. Kurian said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all assistance. Mr. Modi had also been monitoring the situation in the State, Mr.Kurian said.

Two teams of the NDRF, two columns of the Indian Army and two IAF helicopters were pressed into action on July 30 after the landslides, Mr. Kurian said. Three additional teams of the NDRF, with search and rescue equipment, were also deployed, the Minster said. A dog squad has also been deployed to help forces in rescue operations., Mr.Kurian added. As many as 60 prefabricated pieces of bailey bridges were dispatched from Bengaluru and Kozhikode, the Minister said.

The Indian Air Force has pressed six helicopters into action while the Indian Navy has been providing food and other essential materials to people in inaccessible areas through its helicopter, the Minister added. Six more helicopters have been put in stand-by mode in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Bengaluru and Coimbatore, Mr.Kurian added. The Indian Navy’s ship INS Zamorin has been deployed to assist in establishing the movement of rescue workers to the other side of the damaged bridge, the Minister said.

Search and relief and rehabilitation efforts are in full swing, Mr.Kurian said and assured all help of the Central government to the victims. Mr. Kurian took stock of the rescue and relief operations with senior officials of NDRF, CRPF, Indian Army, Indian Navy and State government officials. The Minister also visited hospitals and relief camps and consoled family members of the deceased.

