ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister Muraleedharan accuses LDF government of backing PFI

December 29, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Thursday accused the Left Democratic Front government (LDF) of extending all possible help to the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI).

Addressing mediapersons here, Mr. Muraleedharan sought to know how the organisation continued to operate in the State despite the ban.

He also accused the LDF government of helping PFI activists who observed a hartal during the first round of raids. “This led to a situation in which the government had to apologise to the court for not taking action against the violence that had caused damages worth around five crores rupees,” he pointed out.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also lashed out at senior Congress leader A.K. Antony for his statement seeking to make the Hindu community an integral part of the attempts to bring down the Narendra Modi government. “People will recognise the opportunism of the Congress in using faith and custom to win elections,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US