Union Minister Muraleedharan accuses LDF government of backing PFI

December 29, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Thursday accused the Left Democratic Front government (LDF) of extending all possible help to the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI).

Addressing mediapersons here, Mr. Muraleedharan sought to know how the organisation continued to operate in the State despite the ban.

He also accused the LDF government of helping PFI activists who observed a hartal during the first round of raids. “This led to a situation in which the government had to apologise to the court for not taking action against the violence that had caused damages worth around five crores rupees,” he pointed out.

He also lashed out at senior Congress leader A.K. Antony for his statement seeking to make the Hindu community an integral part of the attempts to bring down the Narendra Modi government. “People will recognise the opportunism of the Congress in using faith and custom to win elections,” he said.