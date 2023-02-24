HamberMenu
Union Minister launches new projects at NIT-Calicut

February 24, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan releasing the brochure of the Centre for Women Welfare and Social Empowerment at the NIT-C on Friday. NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna and P.T.A. Rahim, MLA, are seen.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan releasing the brochure of the Centre for Women Welfare and Social Empowerment at the NIT-C on Friday. NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna and P.T.A. Rahim, MLA, are seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Friday launched several new initiatives, including the newly established International Students and Scholars Office, at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C).

He also released a brochure of the Centre for Women Welfare and Social Empowerment (CWSE), which was recently formed to empower girls and women towards self–sustenance by enabling them to take part in decision-making and entrepreneurial skills and providing equitable socio-economic opportunities.

During the visit of the Minister, the NIT-C also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Mahatma Gandhi College of Mass Communication (MAGCOM) with the intent to collaborate for academic courses in the domains of content writing, technical writing, and international media studies. NIT-C Registrar M.S. Shamasundara and MAGCOM Director A.K. Anuraj signed the MoU.

In his address, Mr. Muraleedharan urged the media to be guided by ethics and be committed to the idea of unbiased ethical reporting. Presiding over the function, NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna emphasised the need for multidisciplinary knowledge and aptitude for engineering students.

P.T.A. Rahim, MLA, released the first newsletter of the Centre for International Relations and Foreign Languages (CIRFL).

NIT-C Deputy Director P.S. Sathidevi, N. Madhu of MAGCOM, CWSE chair Suni Vasudevan, CIRFL chair M.K. Ravi Varma, A.R.S. Menon of Swadeshi Science Movement, and Amit Kumar Singh, associate professor, Mechanical Engineering Department and Coordinator, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0, spoke.

The NIT-C will also host the Swadeshi Science Congress in collaboration with the Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems in May. The ICAR-Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR) and KSCSTE - Centre for Water Resources Development Management (CWRDM) will also associate with the programme.

