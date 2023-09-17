Union Minister lauds 4 CPSEs for their role in Chandrayaan-3 success

September 17, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - PALAKKAD

Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey felicitated four central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) for their contributions towards the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission at a function held at Fluid Control Research Institute (FCRI) at Kanjikode near here on Saturday.

The CPSEs felicitated were Instrumentation Ltd., FCRI, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), and Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT). The Minister hailed the contributions made by the four CPSEs by supplying various products that were integral to the making of the Chandrayaan-3 project. Dr. Pandey gave away mementoes and certificates to them.

Instrumentation Ltd. manufactured control valves for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s testing facilities of different components of Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3), including cryogenic engines.

FCRI provided the testing facilities for specialized testing of valve flow coefficient (CV) of control valves. BHEL supplied bimetallic adaptors for cryogenic stage of the LMV-3 rocket, titanium alloy propellant tanks, and lithium ion batteries for Lander. HMT was instrumental in providing machines for machining of solid rocket motors of Chandrayaan-3 launch vehicle.

Dr. Pandey said that the National Space Day would be celebrated on August 23 every year to commemorate the success of Chandrayaan-3 and the soft landing of Vikram Lander on the moon.

He said the success of Chandrayaan-3 would inspire the young generation to pursue research in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

FCRI director Ram Mohan welcomed the gathering. Instrumentation chairman and managing director T. Ravi proposed a vote of thanks.

Dr. Pandey also visited the facilities at Instrumentation Ltd., Kanjikode. He inaugurated a library and upgraded IT facilities there. Several senior officials of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Instrumentation Ltd., FCRI, BHEL and HMT accompanied the Minister.

Among them were Renuka Mishra, economic advisor to Heavy Industries Department; R.H. Latha, independent director of Instrumentation Ltd.; T. Ravi, chairman and managing director of Instrumentation Ltd.; P.K. Vasisht, general manager of Instrumentation Ltd., and Mr. Ram Mohan.

