Union Minister Jitendra Singh to inaugurate Golden Jubilee of CSIR-NIIST on October 17

Centre of Excellence in Ayurveda Research to be launched

Published - October 15, 2024 08:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) here is all set to launch two projects on Thursday, marking the commencement of the year-long golden jubilee celebrations of the institute.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh will inaugurate the celebrations at the CSIR-NIIST campus at Pappanamcode. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, DSIR and Director General, CSIR, will be the Guest of Honour at the function. C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-NIIST will preside over the function. 

Dr. Singh will also lay the foundation stone for the Centre of Excellence in Ayurveda Research on the campus and inaugurate the Centre of Excellence in Performance Chemicals and Sustainable Polymers.

As part of the celebrations, the Minister will release CSIR-NIIST Golden Jubilee Year Book along with the Golden Jubilee Stamp. He will also inaugurate the CSIR-NIIST startup expo to be held on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony where MoUs for technology transfers will be exchanged. 

Established as the Industrial Testing and Research Laboratory under Government of Kerala, the institution became part of CSIR as Regional Research Laboratory (RRL) in 1975. It was renamed CSIR-NIIST in 2007. “Over the years, CSIR-NIIST has proved its unparalleled excellence in science, technology and innovation. The outcome of the outstanding work done by the scientific community associated with the institution over the decades has made a big social and economic impact, percolating down to the grassroots,” Dr. Anandharamakrishnan said.

