Union Minister Jitendra Singh to inaugurate 60th anniversary celebrations of first rocket launch on Saturday

November 23, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh will inaugurate the 60th anniversary celebrations of the first sounding rocket launch from Thumba on Saturday.

S. Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will preside over the event planned at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

The VSSC has planned a commemorative launch of an RH200 sounding rocket, selfie points in the city with launch vehicle installations and an exhibition on the occasion. The RH200 sounding rocket will be launched at 10.25 a.m.

The first American-made Nike-Apache sounding rocket lifted off from Thumba on November 21, 1963, launching the Indian space programme.

Veterans of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be honoured at Saturday’s function. Students from selected schools will get an opportunity to interact with the ISRO chairman.

Selfie points along with launch vehicle installations have been arranged at three locations - near Kanakakunnu palace, at Manaveeyam Veedhi and near State Central Library (Public Library) - to create public awareness on India’s space endeavors.

VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) director V. Narayanan and other senior ISRO officials will be present.