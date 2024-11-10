ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister inaugurates Milma’s fully solar-powered dairy

Published - November 10, 2024 02:50 am IST - KOCHI

Milma Federation Chairman K.S. Mani handed over the keys of the Central Quality Control Lab to National Dairy Development Board Chairman Meenesh Shah.

The Hindu Bureau

George Kurian | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Dairying George Kurian on Saturday (November 9, 2024) inaugurated a 2-MW project of Milma, crediting the cooperative’s Ernakulam regional society with running a fully solar-powered dairy.

Mr. Kurian declared open the plant by the Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) in Thripunithura, where State Minister of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani came online and laid the foundation of a project on Milma’s products dairy Upgrade. Milma Federation Chairman K.S. Mani handed over the keys of the Central Quality Control Lab to National Dairy Development Board Chairman Meenesh Shah.

Mr. Kurian described the solar power plant in Thripunithura as a shining example of prudent conversion of crisis into opportunity. “What existed here were marshes and ponds. Installing a solar plant in the region shows how we can bring in development without disturbing the ecology,” he said.

Ms. Chinchurani said the Central Quality Control Lab was a mechanism that ensured high-quality milk products and aided the renovation of the Milma’s plant in Edappally.

Kerala / Kochi

