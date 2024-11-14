Union Minister hints that Kerala is unlikely to receive additional funds to cover Wayanad losses

Kerala is unlikely to receive additional funds from the Union government to cover the losses caused by the July 30 Wayanad landslides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hinting that the Union government had made its contributions, Nityananda Rai, Union Minister for State for Home Affairs, informed K.V. Thomas, Special Representative for Kerala in New Delhi, that sufficient funds were available in the State Disaster Relief Funds (SDRF) for the relief operations.

The Centre had allotted ₹388 crore, which included the Central share of ₹291.2 crore and the State share of ₹96.8 crore, for the 2024-25 fiscal in the State Disaster Relief Funds (SDRF). The first instalment of ₹145.6 crore of Central share was released on July 31 and the second instalment of ₹145.6 crore on October 1, well in advance, said the letter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quoting a report of the Accountant General, Kerala, the Union Minister also pointed out that ₹394.99 crore was available in the SDRF account on April 1, 2024, which was at the State’s disposal.

The Centre extends additional financial assistance to States in the event of a disaster of a severe nature from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), as per the procedure, which includes an assessment based on the visit of an Inter-Ministerial Central team. The financial assistance provided under the SDRF and NDRF is by way of relief and not for compensation, the Minister clarified.

In his response to the State’s plea to declare the 2024 disaster a national disaster, the Union Minister maintained that there was no provision to declare any calamity as a national disaster under the existing guidelines of the SDRF/NDRF.

ADVERTISEMENT

He argued that the primary responsibility for disaster management rests with the State governments concerned, and the Centre would provide the requisite logistics and financial support to their efforts.

Mr. Rai also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had undertaken an aerial survey in the landslides-hit areas and attended the Administrative Committee meeting at the district collectorate. He said the Prime Minister had also discussed the response and relief activities with the Ministers and senior officials of the Government of Kerala.

The letter also noted the search and rescue and relief activities undertaken by various Central agencies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.