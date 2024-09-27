ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister George Kurian visits CIFT

Published - September 27, 2024 01:07 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurian visited the ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) here on September 26 (Thursday). The Minister visited laboratories at the Institute to observe the ongoing research and recent technological advancements.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the visit, the Minister released upcycled products made from fibre-reinforced plastic sourced from abandoned fishing boats. The initiative marks a significant step towards addressing the growing environmental threat of abandoned boats, according to a press release.

ICAR-CIFT has also upcycled products from debris, demonstrating the potential for reducing the volume of debris at each harbour through shredding.

The Minister also handed over a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to three stakeholder groups for the use of machinery that converts fish waste into aqua feed and manure. Mr. Kurian released ICAR-CIFT publications and honoured Swachhta leaders as part of the government’s Swachhta Action Plan, according to the release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / oceans

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US