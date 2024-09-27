Union Minister George Kurian visits CIFT

The Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurian visited the ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) here on September 26 (Thursday). The Minister visited laboratories at the Institute to observe the ongoing research and recent technological advancements.

During the visit, the Minister released upcycled products made from fibre-reinforced plastic sourced from abandoned fishing boats. The initiative marks a significant step towards addressing the growing environmental threat of abandoned boats, according to a press release.

ICAR-CIFT has also upcycled products from debris, demonstrating the potential for reducing the volume of debris at each harbour through shredding.

The Minister also handed over a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to three stakeholder groups for the use of machinery that converts fish waste into aqua feed and manure. Mr. Kurian released ICAR-CIFT publications and honoured Swachhta leaders as part of the government’s Swachhta Action Plan, according to the release.