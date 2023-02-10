Union Minister flays State-imposed tax on unoccupied houses

February 10, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST

The State government is harassing expatriates by imposing a tax on unoccupied houses, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said.

He said he would be writing to the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, that expatriates, who had left their native place to work abroad out of necessity, should not be burdened again.

He also claimed that many expatriates had written to him about the tax on unoccupied houses, seeking his intervention.

Talking to the media here, he said that the law and order situation in the State was pathetic and that the ordinary citizen was left to fend for himself. Referring to the vandalism on his house, he said that given the poor maintenance of law and order in the State, anyone’s house could face a similar threat.