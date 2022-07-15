Union Minister flays State for neglecting tribespeople

Three-day BJP State camp begins at Kanjikode

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has criticised the State government for neglecting the welfare of the tribespeople and the marginalised.

Inaugurating a three-day State camp of the BJP on Ahalya Campus at Kanjiode, near here, on Friday, Mr. Muraleedharan asked if Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had met the tribesman in Attappady who had walked a long distance carrying his dead child.

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was selecting a President from the tribal community, what is Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan doing for the tribespeople and the marginalised sections in the State?” he asked.

Mr. Muraleedharan advised the Chief Minister to focus on his own State instead of looking worriedly at the northern States. He said more Union Ministers would visit the State to check if the Centre’s projects were reaching the beneficiaries. “They are visiting Kerala to ensure that there is no corruption and wasting of funds because of inefficiency,” he said.

He lashed out at the Chief Minister and the Public Works Minister for criticising Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar’s visit to Kerala.

Referring to MLA A.N. Shamseer’s criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Muraleedharan described him as a frog in the well.

About 300 BJP leaders from across the State are taking part in the camp. BJP State president K. Surendran presided over the function. Senior leaders O. Rajagopal, national executive members Kummanam Rajasekharan and P.K. Krishnadas, State general secretaries M.T. Ramesh, C. Krishnakumar, and P. Sudheer, and State vice president A.N. Radhakrishnan are leading the camp.