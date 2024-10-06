ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister extends support for Calicut airport development

Published - October 06, 2024 08:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural resources Suresh Gopi inaugurating the silver jubilee celebrations of the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kozhikode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi has extended the full support of the Central government for the development of Calicut International Airport and Beypore Port, provided that the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry coordinates all stakeholders.

Inaugurating the year-long silver jubilee celebrations of the chamber in Kozhikode on Sunday, he recalled the role played by the airport in the economic development of Kerala. “Table top is not an unusual phenomenon, but the authorities were in a haste for runway development,” he opined.

He also recommended reviving the passenger ship service connecting Beypore and Lakshadweep. Besides, he suggested a cruise service connecting Beypore, Kochi, Vizhinjam, and Lakshadweep.

Chamber president Vineesh Vidyadharan presided over the event.

