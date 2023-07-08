ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister calls on Archbishop 

July 08, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Thrissur

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, says there is no need for concern about the situation in Manipur

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh called on Thrissur Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath at the Archbishop’s house here on Saturday.

The Archbishop conveyed concern over the attacks on Christians in Manipur and sought urgent action by the Union government to bring peace. There was increased violence against Christians in the country, he told the Union Minister.

Interacting with mediapersons after the visit, the Union Minister said there was no need for concern about the situation in Manipur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US