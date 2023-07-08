Union Minister calls on Archbishop 

July 08, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Thrissur

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh called on Thrissur Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath at the Archbishop’s house here on Saturday.

The Archbishop conveyed concern over the attacks on Christians in Manipur and sought urgent action by the Union government to bring peace. There was increased violence against Christians in the country, he told the Union Minister.

Interacting with mediapersons after the visit, the Union Minister said there was no need for concern about the situation in Manipur.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.