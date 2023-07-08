HamberMenu
Union Minister calls on Archbishop 

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, says there is no need for concern about the situation in Manipur

July 08, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh called on Thrissur Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath at the Archbishop’s house here on Saturday.

The Archbishop conveyed concern over the attacks on Christians in Manipur and sought urgent action by the Union government to bring peace. There was increased violence against Christians in the country, he told the Union Minister.

Interacting with mediapersons after the visit, the Union Minister said there was no need for concern about the situation in Manipur.

