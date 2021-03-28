Kerala

Union Minister calls on Alappuzha Bishop

Alappuzha Bishop Fr. James Anaparambil, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh and NDA candidate in Ambalappuzha Anoop Antony at the Bishop House in Alappuzha on Sunday.  

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh called on Alappuzha Diocese (Latin) Bishop Fr. James Anaparambil here on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons later, Bishop Anaparambil said that he had conveyed the concerns of the Church and the fishermen community over the deep-sea fishing deal signed between the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation and a U.S.-based firm to the Union Minister.

Mr. Singh said that he held discussions with the Bishop on the welfare of the fishermen community. The Union Minister said that the Centre would not give its nod for a deal aimed at looting the fish wealth.

The State government last month invalidated the deal following protests.

