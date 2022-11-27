Union Minister calls for more decentralised food production

November 27, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has stressed the need for decentralisation in the drive to achieve self-sufficiency in food production.

India, he said, had the potential to meet not only domestic food demand but the demands of other countries too, he said after inaugurating a project to start paddy farming in the fallow land in Kalliyoor grama panchayat in the district on Sunday. He said the country could achieve this objective through new technological tools and improved irrigation facilities.

Mr. Muraleedharan lauded the initiative launched by the panchayat with the objective of improving the standard of life of farmers and achieving self-sufficiency in food production. He said the Centre was committed to helping farmers improve productivity.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis imparted lessons in food self-sufficiency and the need to decentralise efforts to achieve this.” He added that India’s investments in agricultural infrastructure would help farmers move towards progress and hoped the latest developments in agricultural research would expedite the process.

The Minister also called for steps to tackle the challenges posed by climate change to farming and to promote organic farming.