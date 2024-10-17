Union Minister calls for collaborative innovation in science and technology

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh has called for a broader integration among academia, research, start-ups and industry.

Urging the stakeholders to embrace public-private partnerships (PPP) to foster innovation, he also emphasised the government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that transcended past scepticism towards collaboration, particularly in sectors like space that has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years.

Dr. Singh was speaking at the inauguration of the year-long golden jubilee of the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) at Pappanamcode on Thursday.

Highlighting the transformative shift in India’s space sector, in which the number of start-ups has surged to over 300, the Union Minister showcased the government’s policies that have opened up opportunities for private sector involvement.

He expressed confidence that similar integrated approaches would benefit other fields, including healthcare and traditional practices like Ayurveda.

He also stressed the importance of the newly established Anusandhan National Research Foundation, which aims to enhance research viability both in India and globally.

The Minister also suggested that the CSIR-NIIST draw a roadmap for the next 25 years with a major focus on the younger talent pool to complement Mission Viksit Bharat 2047 to transform India into a developed nation.

On the occasion, Dr. Singh also laid the foundation stone for the Centre of Excellence in Ayurveda Research on the campus and inaugurated the Centre of Excellence in Performance Chemicals and Sustainable Polymers. He also inaugurated the CSIR-NIIST Startup Expo held on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony.

A golden jubilee year book and a commemorative stamp was also released to mark the occasion.

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology Director Sanjay Behari was the guest of honour. CSIR-NIIST Director C. Anandharamakrishnan presided over the function.

Memorandums of Understanding for technology transfers by the CSIR-NIIST with SCTIMST; Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram; Bio Vastum Solutions, Ernakulam; Science and Technology Park, Pune; Greensapio Tech, Haryana; Tata Elxsi Limited, Bengaluru; PA Footwear Private Limited, Chennai; and Ecosure Pulpmolding Technologies Ltd, Noida, UP, were also exchanged at the function.