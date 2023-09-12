ADVERTISEMENT

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirms two Nipah virus deaths in Kerala

September 12, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr. Mandaviya said a central team of experts has been sent to Kerala to take stock of the situation and assist the State government in the management of the Nipah virus infection

PTI

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. File | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Two deaths reported from Kerala's Kozhikode district were caused by Nipah virus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

He said a central team of experts has been sent to Kerala to take stock of the situation and assist the State government in the management of the Nipah virus infection.

ALSO READ
Nipah alert in Kozhikode

According to official sources, samples of four more people from Kerala have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune to test for the deadly virus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Kerala government on Tuesday set up a control room in Kozhikode and advised people to use masks as a precautionary measure.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post that the government is viewing the two deaths seriously and the health department has issued an alert in Kozhikode.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nipah Virus / Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US