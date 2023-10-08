HamberMenu
Union govt.’s support to Israel wrong, says M.A. Baby

Independent India had always stood with Palestine’s right to self-determination, says CPI(M) Polit Bureau member

October 08, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The unilateral stand taken by the Narendra Modi government on the Israel-Palestine war is wrong, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby said on Sunday. The Modi government’s support to Israel runs counter to political justice, world peace, and India’s interests, he said.

The people of Palestine are fighting for freedom against Israel’s occupation of their soil. Independent India had always stood with Palestine’s right to self-determination, Mr. Baby said. Till recently, India did not even have diplomatic relations with Israel.

‘Traditions abandoned’

On the diplomatic front, India had maintained its distance from Israel as it did with South Africa in the days of the Apartheid. Under the RSS-controlled Narendra Modi rule, all those great traditions have been abandoned, Mr. Baby said.

India’s foreign policy was defined by the nature of its freedom struggle. The policy is founded on the principle of non-alignment and anti-imperialism. The country’s Constitution also reflects this principle, Mr. Baby said. Becoming a foot soldier in the U.S. camp is against the strategic interests of India, he said.

