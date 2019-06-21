Union govt.’s green signal for massive revamp of Railways

Restructuring Railways, including the Railway Board, rationalising passenger fares with the “Give it up” scheme for reducing subsidy, and corporatisation of seven production units (PU) of rolling stock and advanced signalling system, figure in the ‘100 Days Action Plan’ of the Ministry of Railways.

A technological revamp, including the process to roll out “Paperless Railways” and roping in private passenger train operators to provide world-class passenger services, has also been included in the 11-point action plan cleared by the Minister for Railways.

Within 100 days, Wi-Fi will be provided at all the 6,485 railway stations, excluding halt stations. At present Wi-Fi is available only in 1,603 railway stations in the country.

As part of eliminating all level crossings on the Golden Quadilaterals and Diagonals of the network by 2023, approval will be obtained in respect of 2,568 crossings. The Centre will assure 100% funding of ₹ 50,000 crore for the construction of road over bridges and road underbridges in these places in the next four years.

A digital rail corridor along the network with 10 MHz spectrum in the 700 MHz band for safety, security and passenger services has also been mooted. Cabinet approval will be sought for the proposal pending with the Ministry of Communication.

Blue print

A blue print will be prepared for restructuring the railways at all levels in this period. The election of Board Members, General Managers and Divisional Railway Managers will be based on strong delivery performance and leadership qualities.

The Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, Integral Coach Factory, Diesel Locomotive Works, Diesel Modernisation Works, Patiala, Wheel and Axle Plant Bengalaru, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, and Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareli, and associated workshops will be hived off into a government-owned new entity, the Indian Railway Rolling Stock Company.

Each PU will work as individual profit centre, reporting to the Board and the CMD, to achieve wider market access and superior operational efficiency and promote exports. Chairman of the Railway Board V. K. Yadav said Railways will start consultation with the unions and the initiative will start with the PU at Rae Bareli.