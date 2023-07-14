Union government seeks to ally concerns over Rubber Bill

July 14, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Amardeep Singh Bhatia, additional secretary in charge of plantations at the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, on Friday sought to allay concerns over the Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2023.

Addressing a meeting of stakeholders of the rubber sector at Rubber Board headquarters here, Mr. Bhatia said that the concerns regarding the new draft Rubber Bill and the existence of the Rubber Board were baseless and that the activities of the Board would continue as before. “Certain amendments are made in the Bill only to improve the functioning of the Board. The Rubber Bill was formulated after seeking the views of all stakeholders in the rubber sector and the general public,” he said.

Mr. Bhatia added that the fresh round of discussion with the stakeholders was arranged to make the Bill flawless. “Redundant and obsolete provisions in the existing Act need to be removed. Similarly, new provisions should be included to improve the performance of the Rubber Board. The new Bill proposed only some changes that would help provide an enabling environment for the growth of the rubber industry, including rubber cultivation, marketing and manufacturing. Farmers need not worry about the new Bill,” he said.

Discussion ‘productive’

Meanwhile, a representative of the rubber growers who attended the meeting described the discussion with the Commerce Ministry representative as productive and successful as the government has, in principle, accepted a majority of the suggestions put forth by the stakeholders

“The officials have agreed on the Bill stipulating quality check for imported rubber. Provision will be made for revision of norms for import in proportion to exports. The Bill will also include Rubber Producers’ Societies (RPS) as organisations recognised by the Rubber Board and will get representation in the Board as well,” said Babu Joseph, general secretary of the National Federation of Rubber Producers Societies (NFRPS).

MSP on rubber

He added that the Bill would also include a provision to prevent the import of unrefined rubber like cup lumps. The additional secretary said that the Centre and the State governments have already commenced discussion to fix a minimum support price for rubber.

Neeraj Gaba, director, Plantation, M. Vasanthagesan, executive director, Rubber Board also spoke at the meeting.

Representatives of Automobile Tyre Manufacturers Association, All India Rubber Industries Association, Indian Rubber Dealers Federation, Block Rubber Processors Association, Association of Latex Producers of India, United Planters Association of South India, National Consortium of Rubber Producers Societies and National Federation of Rubber Producers Societies participated in the discussions. A representative of Kerala’s Agricultural Production Commissioner participated online.

