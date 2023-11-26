Union Finance Minister’s claims on fund allocation false, says Pinarayi

November 26, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday accused Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of making false claims about the Union government’s financial assistance to the State government to cover up the Centre’s flaws and its attempts to scuttle various development projects in Kerala.

Mr. Vijayan listed the details of funds withheld by the Union government at various times while opening the Navakerala Sadas of the Thiruvambadi Assembly constituency here on Sunday. He said the Union government’s contribution towards implementing social security schemes, estimated as ₹579 crore, was not allotted on time to support the State.

‘Laxity in allotment’

“The pending allocation was cleared very recently after a delay of three-and-a-half years. In the interim, the State used its funds to support the beneficiaries. Of the 64 lakh such pensioners in the State, about 90% were not actually getting any Central aid in their pension,” said Mr. Vijayan. He claimed that such laxity was also evident in the Central allotment for schemes for the differently abled, senior citizens, and paddy farmers.

Refuting the statement of Ms. Sitharaman that the State government had not submitted its detailed project proposals, despite the Centre seeking them twice, Mr. Vijayan said the claim was meant to mislead the people here and put the whole blame on the Kerala government.

“Our Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal had met the Union Minister multiple times to hold talks and submit the details of requirements. This was apart from the requests placed by the Members of Parliament of the Left Democratic Front,” he pointed out.

‘Oppn. not supportive’

Coming down heavily on the Congress-led Opposition in Kerala, Mr. Vijayan said no MP of the United Democratic Front stood by the State government or raised their voice to communicate the State’s development priorities with the Union government. They did not even sign a memorandum earlier submitted by the State government to the Centre for addressing development concerns, he claimed.

According to Mr. Vijayan, the UDF MLAs could have chaired the Navakerala Sadas in 41 Assembly constituencies if they had extended support to the State government’s initiative aimed at highlighting various achievements and addressing new development priorities. “They are opposing all developmental initiatives and adopting an approach that is hardly suitable for a democratic State. The tunnel road project for Wayanad was also opposed by them,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister held a breakfast meeting with special invitees from the Thiruvambadi, Balussery, Koduvally, Beypore, and Kunnamangalam constituencies at Omassery. Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil, Samastha leader Umer Faizy, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen leader Hussein Madavoor, actor Surabhi Lakshmi and Padma Shri Ali Manikfan were among those present at the meeting.

