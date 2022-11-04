Kerala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman will be in Thiruvananthapuram on a one-day visit on Saturday.

Ms. Sitharaman will inaugurate the Balaramapuram Handloom Producer Company Ltd and Common Facility and Training Centre at Pallichal at 2 p.m. The producer company aimed to give a boost to the handloom sector in Balaramapuram by exploring market opportunities, a statement said. Ms. Sitharaman would also deliver the P. Parameswaran memorial lecture at the Sri Mulam Club, Vazhuthacaud, at 4 p.m.


