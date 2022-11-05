Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates Balaramapuram Handloom Producer Company Ltd

She urges the industry to diversify products to boost profitability and attract youth to handloom products

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
November 05, 2022 21:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurating the Balaramapuram Handloom Producer Company Ltd at a function in Pallichal near Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged the handloom industry to diversify products for boosting profitability and attracting the younger generation to handloom products.

Ms. Sitharaman was inaugurating the Balaramapuram Handloom Producer Company Ltd (BHPCL) and Common Facility Training Centre on Saturday.

‘Utilise e-marketing’

Balaramapuram weavers should utilise e-marketing and the government e-marketplace portal for marketing their products, Ms. Sitharaman was quoted as saying in a statement. She also expressed the Centre’s readiness to consider any proposal from the State for the development of Balaramapuram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering the keynote address, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said the Centre is taking steps to ensure timely changes in the handloom industry.

On the occasion, Ms. Sitharaman honoured veteran handloom weavers from Balaramapuram.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

M. Vincent MLA presided over the event. BHPCL chairman Gopakumar S.; M. Shaji, Deputy Managing Director, NABARD; V. Mohanan, Panchayat President, Balaramapuram; and Sureshkumar C., General Secretary, Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA), and BHPCL director G. S. Sreekala, spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app