Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates Balaramapuram Handloom Producer Company Ltd

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurating the Balaramapuram Handloom Producer Company Ltd at a function in Pallichal near Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged the handloom industry to diversify products for boosting profitability and attracting the younger generation to handloom products.

Ms. Sitharaman was inaugurating the Balaramapuram Handloom Producer Company Ltd (BHPCL) and Common Facility Training Centre on Saturday.

‘Utilise e-marketing’

Balaramapuram weavers should utilise e-marketing and the government e-marketplace portal for marketing their products, Ms. Sitharaman was quoted as saying in a statement. She also expressed the Centre’s readiness to consider any proposal from the State for the development of Balaramapuram.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said the Centre is taking steps to ensure timely changes in the handloom industry.

On the occasion, Ms. Sitharaman honoured veteran handloom weavers from Balaramapuram.

M. Vincent MLA presided over the event. BHPCL chairman Gopakumar S.; M. Shaji, Deputy Managing Director, NABARD; V. Mohanan, Panchayat President, Balaramapuram; and Sureshkumar C., General Secretary, Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA), and BHPCL director G. S. Sreekala, spoke.