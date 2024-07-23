Union Budget: raw deal for Kerala in infra sector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Despite having two Union Ministers from the State, Suresh Gopi, Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas, and George Kurian, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Minorities Welfare, Kerala received a raw deal in the Union Budget with no allocation for key infrastructure projects, including in tourism and fisheries sectors.

Not a single major project or allocation was announced in the fisheries sector, despite the clamour for addressing the issues in the treacherous Muthalapozhi harbour in Thiruvananthapuram getting louder day by day, where Mr. Kurian had visited ahead of the Budget and promised Central intervention following a series of fatal accidents involving fishermen.

Though the Vizhinjam International Seaport has started a limited scale of operations and is looking for full-fledged commissioning before December, the State government’s plea for special assistance of ₹5,000 crore to develop necessary ancillary facilities at the port, including rail link, went unheard.

As in the past, the State’s demand for early approval of the SilverLine semi-high speed project and Central allocation for the project did not find mention in the Budget. The demand for rail connectivity to the Sabarimala temple from Angamali and its subsequent extension to Vizhinjam did not receive patronage in the Budget. The allocation for various rail development projects in the State will be known only when the pink allocation for different projects is released.

No new project has been announced for Kerala under the ‘Swadesh Darshan’, ‘National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)’ and ‘Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development’ schemes for the development of tourism-related infrastructure in the State.

Similarly, no major allocation has been made for national highways, although the State is desperately looking for a big leap in transport infrastructure in tune with the development of port and other infrastructure.

