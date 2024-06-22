Union Budget: Kerala seeks ₹24,000 crore special economic package

The Kerala government has urged the Centre to announce a ₹24,000-crore special economic package for the State in the upcoming union Budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal presented the State’s request at a meeting of State Finance Ministers convened by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi as part of the pre-Budget consultations.

The State has also sought a ₹5,000-crore package for the Vizhinjam seaport project in the Budget in addition to clearance for the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ₹24,000-crore special package is vital for Kerala to maintain its enviable pace and make further progress in human resource development, sustainable development goals, start-up ecosystem, and innovation, Mr. Balagopal said. Mr. Balagopal explained that the State has sought the special package, spread over two years, to overcome its current fiscal crunch.

In finalising a decision on the State’s request, the Centre should consider the drastic reduction in tax devolution from 3.875% under the 10th Finance Commission to 1.92% under the 15th, the discontinuation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation and the trimmed borrowing limit, Mr. Balagopal said. The State government has also urged the Centre to enhance the state’s borrowing limit to 3.5% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

‘VISL package’

Pointing out that the Vizhinjam seaport will play a huge role in the nation’s development, Kerala has sought the ₹5,000 crore ‘VISL package,’ VISL being short for ‘Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd.’ The State has also sought financial assistance for other major infrastructure projects including the Kozhikode-Wayanad tunnel project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Silverline project

In pressing for speedy clearance for the SilverLine project, the State has argued that the inadequacy of existing rail infrastructure to meet passenger demands underscores the relevance of the SilverLine project. The State has also sought more express and passenger trains.

KIIFB AND KSSPL

The State government has urged the Centre to review its approach to the ‘off-Budget’ borrowings made by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board and the Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd. In its representation, Kerala has asked the Centre not to whittle down its borrowing limit citing these borrowings.

Among other things, the State also wants the Centre to increase its share in Centrally sponsored schemes from 60% to 75%. States should have more power in the implementation of CSS and framing of their guidelines.

Mr. Balagopal also urged Ms. Sitharaman to announce All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a long-standing demand of the State, and the Kannur International Ayurveda Research Institute in her next Budget. Other demands include raising the support price of rubber to ₹250 per kg, surveys and DPR preparation for the Thalassery-Mysuru and Nilambur-Nanjangud rail lines.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.