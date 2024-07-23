Union Budget: Kerala ignored, undue consideration given to other States, say Hibi Eden

The Union Budget has struck at the core of cooperative federalism since States such as Kerala were largely ignored, while undue consideration was given to several other States in order to remain in power. The Budget has not made allocations for Kerala’s long-overdue railway projects, tourism and fisheries sectors, coastal protection, and the Kochi metro, Hibi Eden, Ernakulam MP, has said.

The Ernakulam district committee of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi termed the Budget as one that appeases corporate entities and aimed at protecting political interests and promoting online trade while ignoring Kerala. Small and medium traders too had been ignored, said P.C. Jacob, district president of the Samithi.

Terming the Budget as a growth-oriented one that had delivered both short-term demand stimulus and medium- to long-term growth, M.K. Sahadulla, chairperson of FICCI-Kerala State Council, said it was inclusive, with a strong thrust on job creation and skill development. But he expressed concern at it not addressing issues in seafood and food processing sectors.

Industry stakeholders across various sectors have welcomed the Budget’s growth-centric strategy, acknowledging its emphasis on building a strong foundation for sustained growth and development. Vinod Manjila, chairperson of the Kerala State Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry, said it was a forward-looking one that prioritised growth, inclusivity, and sustainability. Key highlights including measures to boost women’s participation in the workforce, skill development initiatives, and a strong focus on green energy transition provide the roadmap for the country’s development. A significant impetus to infrastructure development, agriculture, and education was also a commendable move, he added.

The Budget provided the much-needed impetus to advancing employment opportunities and upskilling of youth, especially since 66% of India’s population was under the age of 35, while an estimated seven to eight million youth were entering the job market each year, said Azad Moopen, founder and chairperson of Aster DM Healthcare. The government was also taking bold strides with initiatives outlined in the Budget, including the establishment of new medical colleges, promotion of vaccines for cervical cancer, expanded maternal and child-care schemes, and the innovative ‘You Win’ platform for immunisation, he added.

The Budget balances the needs of today while establishing the priorities of tomorrow. At the same time, it could have done more in addressing immediate concerns (of the people), said Adeeb Ahamed, managing director of LuLu Financial Holdings. Decrying inadequate incentives for the tourism and hospitality industry, he said much more ought to have been done to attract NRI investments into the country. The scheme that offered internship opportunities in top 500 companies would enable students to effectively translate their academic knowledge into practical professional skills, said Mr. Ahamed.

Overall, it was an encouraging Budget that was targeted at improving the overall healthcare infrastructure and accessibility, said Prem Nair, provost and group medical director of Amrita Hospitals. A 13% increase in Budget allocation amounting to more than ₹20,000 crore towards healthcare is very promising. Similarly, ₹10,000-crore increase in allocation under health and family welfare schemes would definitely help in the better penetration of Central health programmes, he added.

