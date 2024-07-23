Union Budget disappoints Kerala as Centre ignores State’s wish list

The 2024-25 Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 23, Tuesday, was a disappointing one for Kerala with its wish list remaining more or less untouched, drawing sharp criticism from the CPI(M)-led LDF government and the Opposition Congress-led UDF in the State.

Kerala’s hopes for a ₹24,000-crore special economic package “to tide over the current liquidity stress,” its long-pending demand for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and a ₹5,000 crore special assistance for the Vizhinjam seaport project remained unfulfilled on Tuesday.

Another wish-list hope that failed to find any mention in the Budget is the ₹5,000 crore assistance for financing infrastructure projects, including the Kozhikode-Wayanad tunnel link.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the Budget as “discriminatory,” accusing Ms. Sitharaman of ignoring the majority of the States including Kerala.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal termed the Budget a political exercise designed to prolong the “health and life” of the Narendra Modi government. He termed the Budget a bitter disappointment for Kerala.

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan said the Budget has exposed the hollowness of the claim that Kerala would get a better deal if it voted in a BJP MP.

Other demands in the State’s wish list that remained unmet on Tuesday included “speedy clearances” for the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project, an International Ayurveda Research Institute in Kannur and a plea to raise the support price of rubber to ₹250 per kg.

Kerala had in fact harboured hopes of a better deal this time, given the post-Lok Sabha election, changed political equations at the Centre and the Modi government’s decision to have two Ministers of State — Suresh Gopi and George Kurian — from the State.

At the same time, Kerala will be keenly watching the Budget announcements regarding a plan to bring out a policy for pumped storage projects (PSP) in the energy sector, and a ‘National Cooperation Policy for the Cooperative sector. In the latter case, it may be recalled that the Centre’s interventions concerning the cooperative sector have been a sore point with the State government.

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty criticised the Centre’s move to partner the private sector for R&D in small and modular nuclear reactors as a matter of “grave concern.”