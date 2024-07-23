Union Budget an ambitious roadmap for achieving Vision 2047 for India: IIMK Director

Debashis Chatterjee, Director, Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has said that the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament has laid out an ambitious roadmap for achieving Vision 2047 of a developed India.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said that the announcement of a National Research Fund was a welcome step to boost innovation and research, with a special focus on private sector-driven research and development. “The forward-looking vision of creating Growth Hubs for 14 cities, fostering industry collaborations through the internship scheme, and introducing a new centrally sponsored scheme on skilling will significantly empower the youth and lay a strong foundation for a resurgent India,“ Prof. Chatterjee said.

He said that the increased spending on the education sector was much needed, and the current Budget had responded positively. “The higher education sector will now be more inclusive with the introduction of e-voucher loans at low interest rates, marking a significant step forward in making higher education more affordable, ” he added.