Union Budget: ₹3,011-crore outlay for rail projects in Kerala

Updated - July 24, 2024 09:08 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

There is a record allocation of ₹3,011 crore for rail projects in Kerala in the Union Budget, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, who briefed the media on Wednesday.

However, it is not immediately known for which key projects the funds have been allocated by the Railways. The interim Budget last February has earmarked ₹2,744 crore, seven times higher than the average outlay of ₹372 crore made by the second United Progressive Alliance government in the 2009-2014 period.

Among the various works, line doubling received a major thrust with the interim Budget setting aside around ₹1,072.5 crore. A sum of ₹105 crore was set aside for Ernakulam–Kumbalam (7.71 km) doubling works followed by ₹102.50 crore for Kumbalam–Turavur (15.59 km) patch doubling, ₹500 crore for Turavur–Ambalappuzha (50 km) track doubling, and ₹365 crore for Thiruvananthapuram–Kanyakumari (86.56 km) track doubling. The interim Budget had also earmarked ₹100 crore for the Angamaly–Sabarimala Sabari rail project.

It is expected that all these projects will be given priority while allocating funds in the new Budget. Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Vaishnav said in Kerala, in the last 10 years, the daily average electrification of rail lines increased to 49 km compared to 10 km during 2009-14.

A total of 106 rail overbridges and under-bridges had been constructed in the State since 2014 and 35 railway stations, including Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kollam, Guruvayur, Thrissur, Punalur, Chalakudy, Kozhikode and Alappuzha, would be upgraded as Amrita Bharat Railway Stations.

Manish Thaplyal, Divisional Railway Manager, said the division had achieved a speed increase of 20% for freight trains, an increase in passenger earnings by 12%, and was making rapid progress in the redevelopment of 15 stations under Amrit Station scheme.

Major redevelopment works would be taken up at the Thiruvananthapuram Central and Varkala stations. Modern signalling had been sanctioned for the Vallathol Nagar – Ernakulam stretch. 

Kerala / Union Budget / indian railways

