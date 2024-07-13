GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Unilateral’ appointment of Vice-Chancellor for Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese not acceptable, says lay group

Published - July 13, 2024 06:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The “unilateral” appointment of a priest from outside the archdiocese as Vice-Chancellor in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocesan curia is not acceptable, Almaya Munnettam, a group of lay people opposed to the Synod diktat to follow the unified Mass, has said. “We will not allow any incursion into the archdiocesan curia,” said Riju Kanjukkaran, spokesman for Almaya Munnettam, in Kochi on Friday.

He said there were 468 priests in the archdiocese, and that appointing a priest from outside as vice-chancellor was not appropriate. The group demanded that the person, who had been appointed, be immediately relieved of his post. It also issued a threat that if apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur was not ready to relieve the person, he would not be allowed to participate in any programme in the archdiocese.

The rebel group also alleged that the appointment of vice-chancellor was to sabotage an agreement on the Mass issue in force in the archdiocese. It said that a decision on ordaining deacons in the archdiocese to priesthood should be taken immediately.

Kerala / Kochi

