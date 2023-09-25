ADVERTISEMENT

Uniform mandatory for private bus cleaners, says Kerala human rights panel

September 25, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered that cleaners in private buses must wear uniform and nameplate. Commission member K. Byjunath has asked the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) to take stringent action against private bus cleaners who do not wear uniform.

Mr. Byjunath was hearing a complaint filed by Shoufar Navas from Cheruvayur against the failure of the MVD in implementing the uniform and nameplate norms for bus cleaners. The Transport department had made uniform for private bus cleaners mandatory in an order issued in June 2022.

