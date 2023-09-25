HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Uniform mandatory for private bus cleaners, says Kerala human rights panel

September 25, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered that cleaners in private buses must wear uniform and nameplate. Commission member K. Byjunath has asked the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) to take stringent action against private bus cleaners who do not wear uniform.

Mr. Byjunath was hearing a complaint filed by Shoufar Navas from Cheruvayur against the failure of the MVD in implementing the uniform and nameplate norms for bus cleaners. The Transport department had made uniform for private bus cleaners mandatory in an order issued in June 2022.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.