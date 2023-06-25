ADVERTISEMENT

Uniform Civil Code will affect all Indians, not just Muslims, says Kanthapuram

June 25, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

People should be free to practise different kinds of cultures and lifestyles in the country, says Sunni scholar

The Hindu Bureau

Sunni scholar Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar has said that there has been no clarity so far on the implementation of the proposed Uniform Civil Code in the country. He told the media here on Sunday that it was not an issue affecting Muslims alone, but all Indians.

“There are different kinds of cultures and lifestyles in the country. People should be free to practise them. There has been no clarity on whose civil code they are planning to implement. Is it a Hindu civil code, Christian civil code or Muslim civil code?,” the Musliar asked.

His comments come against the backdrop of the Law Commission of India seeking suggestions from the people on the code. “We can comment on it only after clarity emerges. But, we understand that it may curtail the freedom of all Indians,” he added.

