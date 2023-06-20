Unified ID cards for farmers soon: Minister

June 20, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government will soon issue unified identity cards for farmers in the State, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said.

He was speaking on Tuesday after inaugurating an online eco shop, an initiative by the Kalliyoor panchayat. Mr. Prasad said the farmers in Kalliyur would be given training by the Indian Institute of Packaging to present agricultural products in an attractive manner for a wider market. The products would be sold under the brand Kalliyoor Greens.

The ecoshop would offer over 40 pesticide-free products including turmeric, varieties of rice and rice products, value-added products from jackfruit, different types of pickles, sprouts, and cut vegetables at affordable rates.

The products can be ordered through a mobile app that could be downloaded from Playstore or by scanning the QR code installed at the ecoshop. Orders will also be accepted over phone and Whatsapp. The products will be delivered within 25 km in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Minister also released the logo of Kalliyoor Greens and inaugurated an eco-friendly farming scheme. An exhibition of value-added agricultural products was organised in connection with the event.

M. Vincent, MLA, presided. Kalliyur panchayat president K.K. Chanthu Krishna and vice president V. Saritha were among those who present.