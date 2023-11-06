Unification of people of all religions needed to check ascendency of fascism: Saeed Mirza

November 06, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Filmmaker Saeed Akhtar Mirza has made a call for the unification of people of all religions, faiths and philosophies to stop the ascendancy of fascist forces.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Pluralism and multiculturalism’ organised by the Department of Culture as part of the ongoing Keraleeyam festival here on Monday, he said that hate has been growing across the country, especially in the north, but Kerala seems to be the bastion and bulwark of the forces aligned against that kind of hate. “This hate stems from the perceptions of history. Fascists have been weaponising a manufactured history built on an imagined, glorious past, terrible present and an enemy that has to be defeated,” he said.

Not on religious lines

He spoke about how animosities and wars between kingdoms in the past were not clearly on the lines of religion. The country has witnessed carnage in the wars between Hindu kings, even before the arrival of Islam. Later, there have been several cases of Muslim sultans having Hindu commanders, while Hindu kings have had Muslim commanders. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been trying hard to regain the lost credibility of the priests and clerics, who were mired in mindless rituals and pompousness, he said.

Former Minister for Culture M.A. Baby said that fascist forces are using technology to unleash their assault on science.

Threats to multiculturalism

“We have to understand the challenges that multiculturalism faces today. Far right fascist forces opposed to pluralism and multiculturalism are growing in different parts of the world. They are the best in utilising the technology produced by science in unleashing their assault on science. Democratic forces everywhere should make cultural interventions to counter these,” he said.

Minister for Culture Saji Cherian said that Kerala society has always opened its arms to different cultures and faiths. He said that there exists a serious situation in the country wherein attempts are constantly being made to create divisions among people.

