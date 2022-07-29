Unidentified gang of gold smugglers abduct youth in Kozhikode; demands ransom
Gang releases photo of youth in custody
Seeking ransom, an unidentified gang of gold smugglers abducted a youth from Panthirikkara village on Friday. The gang also released a photo of the youth in custody to put more pressure on his family. According to sources, the gang was after him for over two months to settle a suspected financial deal in which he was allegedly a partner. The Peruvannamuzhi police have started an investigation.
