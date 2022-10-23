Unidentified gang abducts merchant from Thamarassery in Kozhikode

He was allegedly part of some financial deals with his partners while he was abroad

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 23, 2022 17:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A gang of unidentified men on Saturday night abducted a Thamarassery native in the name of some suspected financial deals.

M. Ashraf, a gulf-returnee, was forced into a multi-utility vehicle while he was on his way home on his scooter. It was some of the eyewitnesses who informed the police and helped track the details of the suspected vehicles using CCTV visuals.

The Thamarassery police said some of the suspects were quizzed on the basis of CCTV visuals and the statement given by one of the witnesses. The incident took place around 9.30 p.m. when only a few motorists were on the road. Two vehicles were used to intercept Ashraf’s scooter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Hired gang’

In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the abduction was operated by a hired gang from Kodiyathur.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Ashraf, now a merchant at Thamarassery, was allegedly part of some financial deals with some of his partners while he was abroad. The abduction was planned to recover the money from him. Police sources said they would be able to release him soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app