UNICEF wants to play active role in G20: expert

January 17, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

G20 in recent years, particularly post-pandemic, has become a forum that goes beyond advocating policies to taking action. Some important milestones had been reached through G20 discussions such as change in international health regulation, genetic pooling of viral markers so that genetic typing could be done, and creation of the pandemic fund, Laxmi Narasimhan Balaji, Senior Adviser Health, Maternal Newborn Child Adolescent Health, UNICEF, New York, has said.

Dr. Balaji, who along with Luigi D’ Aquino, Chief of Health, UNICEF India, is in the State capital for the three-day first G20 Health Working Group meeting, was talking to The Hindu on the importance of the working group meet from the UNICEF perspective.

Dr. Balaji said UNICEF wanted to play an active role in G20, particularly in ensuring that women and children were not forgotten during policy-making, and reviewing background papers. Also, some of the top donors of UNICEF were part of G20. UNICEF supported programmes in 155 countries, operated in multiple sectors, and its learning on connections between sectors were very important. These attributes were unique to UNICEF, he pointed out.

On the evolution of the G20 role, Dr. Balaji said India’s G-20 presidency had already identified three major priorities on which time had come for the global community to agree on policy positions and translate into action.

About India’s presidency, he said it had a lot to offer. Its priorities were defined based on comparative areas of advantage. In pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologicals were high in terms of volume and standards. In health emergencies prevention, it was more a continuation of what previous presidencies had done. However, its experiences in big emergencies had helped the bureaucracy codify responses extremely well. What India had done in the past two-three years was on the foundations of those responses codified in the civil service. In the area of digital health, India had been able to demonstrate how things could work at scale in the wake of the pandemic and the lessons learnt could help a country that had not gone that route to cut multiple steps and go straight to bigger plans, Dr. Balaji said.

An example of this, Mr. D’Aquino said, was the CoWin portal that had allowed Indians to register for the COVID-19 vaccine on a user-friendly, functioning tool, and get their vaccine certificates and other information. Another was the eSanjeevani telemedicine platform set up by the Indian government that was particularly useful for patients to access a medical practitioner.

On the role of G20 in strengthening health care systems, Dr. Balaji said on seeing bigger players talk about it, other countries too were enthused to follow suit and donors set their norms and standard for global aid conditions. Also, invitees such as UN and UNICEF ensured that the voices of low-and-middle-income countries were not left out, and G20 gave consideration to thorny issues too. It was important to underline issues such as equity and consultations with people so that they could become a part of the discussions.