Unholy alliance of fronts, says Surendran

Thrissur

28 February 2021 00:11 IST

NDA candidate list to be finalised soon for Assembly polls

The United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) have entered an unholy alliance in many places, including Nemom, alleged BJP state President K. Surendran.

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, he said the alliance was the result of efforts by leaders such as Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala. “We will expose this political gimmick of the two fronts,” he said.

On IUML

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was the biggest communal party in the country. Only a Muslim could get membership in it. The IUML was the party that divided the country, he said.

When it was pointed out that BJP leader Sobha Surendran had invited the IUML to the BJP, he said if the IUML could discard its communal agenda and accept the leadership of Narendra Modi, it could join the BJP.“Sobha Surendran and I express the same idea. Media are creating controversy,” he alleged.

The final decision on the candidates of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would be completed soon. Popularity would be a criterion for selection, he said.

Meanwhile, eminent football coach T.K. Chathunny joined the BJP along with a few other persons. A group of arrack shop workers too expressed their loyalty to the party. “After the arrack ban in the State, we were left jobless. Both the UDF and the LDF neglected us,” they alleged.

The Vijay Yatra led by Mr. Surendran was received at various places in the district on Saturday.

Union Ministers Prahlad Joshy and V. Muraleedharan addressed the concluding section of the Vijay Yatra in the district at Kodungallur.