Unhindered dumping of waste chokes Ashtamudi Lake

June 13, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOLLAM

Despite multiple projects and mass drives to protect Ashtamudi Lake, waste dumping continues to choke the Ramsar site.

Many parts of the waterbody are currently covered with garbage and plastic waste and during the monsoon the situation is expected to turn worse.

Earlier, a survey conducted by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) had revealed that the lake is under pollution stress due to multiple factors, including solid waste dumping and discharge of sewage. Since many drainage channels emerging from households and business establishments open to the lake, local bodies were instructed to launch redressal measures on a war footing.

“You can see a carpet of garbage on many parts, including Link Road, Pullikada, Thoppil Kadav and Manichithodu. The stretch opposite the KSRTC bus stand in the heart of the city is completely littered with all kinds of waste. You can also find abattoir waste floating in many parts,” says a resident.

Septage waste

While local bodies were asked to start proper waste management measures and build sewage plants, the situation remains same in most parts. “Many households near the lake have been dumping septage waste in the lake for years. Near Link Road water hyacinth has covered an entire stretch trapping plastic and other waste. They also burn the waste from the shops and other businesses inside mangrove forests,” says V.K. Madhusoodan, environmentalist.

Night patrolling

While the authorities are trying to promote Ashtamudi as a major tourist destination, no efficient measures have been taken to prevent sewage from entering the lake. After a survey, the Environment Committee of the Kerala Legislative Assembly had directed to start night patrolling to prevent the dumping of abattoir, plastic and houseboat waste in the waterbody. Considering the gravity of the problem, the district administration was asked to assess the progress of Ashtamudi protection measures on a monthly basis and remove the encroachments on the shore. Though the Kollam city Corporation had launched ‘Jeevananu Ashtamudi Jeevikkanam Ashtamudi’, a project to protect the waterbody and restore its biodiversity, not much was done to address the issue after the enthusiastic start.

