Unfair to deny rights based on political affiliation, says Rahul

Congress leader showers praise on trauma, palliative care volunteers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, handing over the key to a house to Mundichi at Amarambalam near Nilambur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Congress leader showers praise on trauma, palliative care volunteers

Mundichi, a 62-year-old Scheduled Caste widow from Amarambalam panchayat near Nilambur, was on cloud nine on Sunday as she accepted the key of her new house from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

She did not hide her joy as Congressmen cheered her when she accepted the house key. “I am doubly happy because, apart from fulfilling my dream of a house, I am getting the key from the grandson of Indira Gandhi, whom I adored,” she said.

Mundichi was reportedly denied a house by civic officials under the Life Mission housing scheme because she was a Congress supporter. Panchayat officials had reportedly asked her to quit the Congress if she wanted a house under the Life Mission.

“It is unfair to deny people’s rights because of their allegiance to an ideology,” said Mr. Gandhi. “Are you happy, now?” he asked her.

Sick and lonely, Mundichi was making a living by collecting herbs. She did not have a safe and proper house, and she used to take shelter under trees when strong winds frightened her.

KPCC general secretary Aryadan Shoukath’s initiative helped Mundichi fulfill her dream within three months with the funds raised by the employees of Nilambur Cooperative Urban Bank.

Mr. Shoukath presided over the function in which the key was handed over to Mundichi. AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, and DCC president V.S. Joy spoke.

‘Commendable job’

The State’s palliative and trauma care movements won Mr. Gandhi’s praise on Sunday. The Congress leader showered encomiums on palliative care and trauma care workers while giving away the keys of the vehicles allotted to Chokad Palliative, Hima Care Home, Kalikavu, and Wandoor Trauma Care units. The vehicles were allotted under MLA A.P. Anil Kumar’s special development scheme.

“Kerala’s voluntary workers are a model for the entire country. They did a commendable job during the COVID-19 period,” he said.

Mr. Anil Kumar presided over the function held at Chokad. Mr. Venugopal and Uma Thomas, MLA, were the chief guests at the function.